Home Nation

Explosive-like materials found on Shalimar Express

While railway officials initially said the suspicious materials found on the train appeared to be gelatin sticks, Kamble said they were plastic pipes.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

South-Central Railways

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Explosive-like materials were found on Kolkata-Mumbai Shalimar Express after its arrival here Wednesday, railway and city police officials said.

Seven plastic pipes filled with what appeared to be firecracker powder, connected to batteries with wires, were found on the train when it was being cleaned up at Kurla carshed, a Mumbai police official said.

A letter with a mobile number and an unidentified man's photograph were also found alongwith the pipes, said senior police inspector Sushil Kamble of Tilaknagar police station, who is investigating the case. "We are examining the letter and trying to contact the mobile number," he said.

While railway officials initially said the suspicious materials found on the train appeared to be gelatin sticks, Kamble said they were plastic pipes.

The seized materials were sent to a forensic science laboratory for further investigation, he said. The train had arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in the city at 7.30 in the morning.

S K Jain, divisional railway manager of the Central Railway, said the explosives did not seem to be highly dangerous, but the discovery was taken seriously and the matter was being investigated thoroughly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shalimar Express Explosives

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp