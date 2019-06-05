Home Nation

Intel reports claim ISI planning to revive militancy in Punjab, Amarinder government rubbishes it

As per the reports, certain Khalistani sympathisers in Canada have been assigned the task to revive militancy in Punjab under `Project Harvesting Canada’.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​

An intelligence report submitted in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) claims that Canada-based Khalistani activists, backed by the ISI, is planning to target retired police and Army personnel to spread terror in Punjab. However, the state government has rubbished these claims.

A high-level meeting held, Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, reviewed the state’s internal security and took stock of the law and order. They, however, raised doubts about the authenticity of the intel report.

Singh agreed with his lawmakers and said that these inputs seemed far-fetched and detached from ground realities. However, he ordered the police to take all possible steps to verify such reports and check the spread of rumours which could lead to panic among people.

The meeting comes a day after Punjab police said Pakistan-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) handler Harmeet Singh alias ‘Happy PhD’ was plotting to carry out a Rajasansi-like attack on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

The disclosure surfaced after a seizure of smuggled hand grenades at Kukranwala Adda in Ajnala, Amritsar. 

After initial investigations, police said Harmeet, also a suspect in the grenade attack on a prayer congregation at the Nirankari Bhawan in Rajasansi, was believed to be behind the smuggling of the hand grenades from Pakistan.

Police officials briefed the CM on the incident and informed the meeting that further probe was on to ascertain more details about the make of grenades and the smuggling route.

