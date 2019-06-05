Jharkhand cops to use surrendered rebels to hunt active Maoist cadres

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Apart from the strategy to take the fight against the Maoists right into their hotbeds in Jharkhand, the state police is also planning on taking the help of surrendered rebels in a bid to target them using the same tactics that they employ while plotting strikes.

Sources said the police are keen to adopt similar tactics to ensure zero casualties while fighting the rebels.

Jharkhand Police has launched an offensive against the Leftwing ultras following an order from Chief Minister Raghubar Das to root out the menace from the state.

While the police have been going after them in their hideouts, some casualties have also been reported on their side.

“We’ve chalked out a comprehensive plan to deal with the Maoists. We’ll take inputs from surrendered rebels while plotting our strikes in their hotbeds. These rebels laid down their arms in the quest of returning to their normal lives,” said a senior police officer who asked not to be named.

He said the primary objective is to root out the rebels using techniques employed by them.

“The information we get from surrendered Maoists will give us an idea on how they are trained, where they source their intelligence and information from and how they plan to attack the forces. It would help us plan accordingly,” the official said.

He said the surrendered rebels may also be made special police officers once they serve their sentences and come out of jail.

Sources said only top Maoist commanders such as Kundan Pahan, Nakul Yadav or Dimba Pahan, who responded positively to the state’s amnesty offer, will be used for sourcing ground intelligence, as they used to devise strategies to target the forces.

Offensive inside Maoist strongholds

While the police have going after them in their strongholds, they have also been taking some casualties