'Lost 590 kg Ganja? Don't panic, we found it', tweets Assam Police with a ‘wink’ emoji

Assam Police gets 11,000+ engagements on Twitter after they joke about confiscated ganja in their official Twitter page.

Published: 05th June 2019 03:08 PM

(Photo | Twitter / @assampolice)

By Online Desk

Following in the footsteps of its Mumbai counterpart, the Assam Police, on Tuesday morning, tweeted a public service announcement asking the owners of a ‘lost’ 590 kilo ganja package to come and find it with them

"Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri," Assam Police tweeted on its official handle on Tuesday night. 

Police departments across the world have been using social media to connect with people and some of them use tongue-in-cheek humour to get their messages across. 

In India, the social media handles of Mumbai police and Bengaluru police put out humourous tweets in an effort to connect with the millenial generation and it seem Assam police has also joined the fray. 

The Assam police had confiscated the large consignment of Cannabis from a truck in a night operation at Chagolia checkpoint and decided to cheekily inform about the drug bust.

The Mumbai Police’s 4.7 million Twitter followers is testimonial to its success in using engaging and humorous content while communicating public service announcements. 

Here are some hilarious tweets from Mumbai police’s twitter page:

Drawing inspiration from the hit TV show ‘the big bang theory’, on June 2 they tweeted asking the public to not listen to ‘fake news mongers’.

Around the same time last year, they tweeted a playlist of songs for criminals, "The playlist we recommend to criminals - Where Will You Go, Running, We're Right, Behind You.” 

In January this year, Mumbai Police shared a meme that used a dialogue from the film Gully Boy.

With the popular tweets getting around 500-10,000 engagements, Mumbai Police’s social media team seems like they are in order for a raise. 
 

