Home Nation

Masked men carrying ISIS flags mark post Eid prayers on Jammu and Kashmir streets

They marched through the streets, and dozens of other youths joined them until security forces intercepted them after half a kilometre from the Jamia Masjid.

Published: 05th June 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Scores of masked men displaying Islamic State, and Pakistan national flags appeared on Wednesday on the streets of the old city's Nowhatta area here in Jammu and Kashmir and raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

Immediately after the Eid prayers, scores of them came out carrying the IS, Lashkar e Taiba flags and raised slogans like "Musa, Musa, Zakir Musa", "Hum Kya Chahte Azadi, Azadi", "Pakistan Zindabad" and displaying posters carrying pictures of militants.

They marched through the streets, and dozens of other youths joined them until security forces intercepted them after half a kilometre from the Jamia Masjid.

In response the marchers pelted stones at the security forces, who resorted to tear smoke and pellet gunshots to disperse the crowd.

These clashes were witnessed in Srinagar, Sopore, Anantnag and Kupwara towns in the Kashmir Valley after the Eid prayers.

"Our people have made huge sacrifices and unless India and Pakistan engage in a meaningful dialogue, the problem will persist," Mirwaiz Umar said delivering the Eid prayer sermon at the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta.

He urged the new political dispensation at the Centre to stop what he called the military approach to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISIS flags Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp