Home Nation

PM Modi forms two Cabinet committees to spur growth, employment

The economy has become a major cause of concern for the new government with GDP dropping to 5.8 per cent in the last quarter of the 2018-19.

Published: 05th June 2019 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Modi_Cabinet_2019

PM Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Sadananda Gowda during the first cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister s Office in South Block on 31 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday constituted two high-powered ministerial committees to spur economic growth and create new employment opportunities.

He will head both the panels. While the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth has five top ministers, the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development comprises 10 members.

The panel on growth consists of heavyweights like Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

On the Cabinet committee on employment and skill development are Shah, Sitharaman, Goyal, Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Skill and Entrepreneurship Minister

Mahendra Nath Pandey and ministers of state Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Hardeep Singh Puri.
During its first tenure, Team Modi’s performance in managing the economy and job creation had appeared shaky, but voters didn’t seem to mind.

For example, data for the January-March quarter of the fiscal year 2018-19 showed the economy grew at a much slower-than-expected rate of 5.8%, compared with 6.4% in China.

It was the slowest growth rate in more than four years in the January-March period, falling behind China for the first time in nearly two years.

Data on employment released by the Ministry of Statistics last week showed the rate rose to 6.1% in the fiscal year 2017-18, a 45-year-high. The government, however, said since the data released by the National Sample Survey’s Office was based on a new design methodology, it was not comparable to previous data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi unemployment job creation Indian economy GDP growth Modi cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp