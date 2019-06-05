Post-poll violence continues: TMC leader shot dead in Bengal's North 254 Parganas
Nirmal Kundu, the TMC President for ward no. 6 of Nimta area, was allegedly shot twice in the head on an open road around 7 p.m.
Published: 05th June 2019
KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead by bike-bourne assailants in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.
"According to primary investigation, four-five unidentified men on motorbikes shot Kundu twice. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead," said an officer from Nimta police station.
While the local TMC leadership blamed the BJP for the murder, the officer added: "We are probing the case. So far, we haven't found any evidence to clarify the motive behind the killing."