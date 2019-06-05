Home Nation

Rajasthan boy Nalin Khandelwal tops NEET 2019; check scores here

As many as 79,7042 out of 14.1 lakh students who appeared, qualified in the examination.

Published: 05th June 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 07:52 PM

NEET 2019 topper Nalin Khandelwal. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan secured 99.99 percentile with 701 marks out of  720 and secured All India Rank one in the NEET examination held recently. Bhavik Bansal from Delhi secured the second rank with 700 marks and Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh secured rank three with a 700 score.

National Testing Agency on Wednesday declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) results on Wednesday. Students can avail their results on ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in and can download them.

Karnataka had two students in the top 50 ranks. Phaneendra D R secured AIR rank 36 and 99.99 percentile with 686 score and P Mahesh Anand secured AIR rank 43 with a 685 score and 99.99 percentile.

As many as 79,7042 out of 14.1 lakh students who appeared, qualified in the examination. 13,26,725 students enrolled for the examination in 2018, while it was 11,38,888 in 2017.

With 74.92 per cent qualifiers in the state, Delhi topped in the nation.

The examination was held in two phases, on May 5 and May 20 earlier this year for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in  Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and  Family  Welfare,  Government  of  India (except AIIMS and JIPMER).

The examination determined the All India Quota Seats, State Government Quota Seats, State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical/Dental Colleges or any Private/Deemed University, and Central Pool Quota Seats for Indian Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Foreign Nationals.

As many as 1519375 students registered for the examination,  14.52 per cent increase from NEET (UG)-2018. Students had attempted the examination in 10 regional languages, and English.

"The Result of NEET-UG, 2019 has been declared on the basis of the qualifying criteria prescribed by the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India and also based on the information submitted by the candidates in their online application forms. The qualified candidates may have to further complete the formalities with the respective Counselling Authorities viz DGHS, Medical Education Directorates of States, etc. for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses. The details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical  Education Directorates of States as applicable. 

"The counselling would be conducted by the respective Counselling Authorities subject to prevailing rules and norms for admission in Medical Colleges/Dental Colleges under their ambit. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective Counselling Authorities and Institutions concerned for further details," said the examination authority in a note.

