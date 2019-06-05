Terrorists enter home, shoot girl dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

By ANI

SRINAGAR: A girl was shot dead by terrorists at her home here in Pulwama village in the early hours of Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nigeena, a resident of Narbal Kakapora.

A youth was also shot at by ultras, police said.

Soon after the incident, both were shifted to a hospital. However, the girl was declared brought dead, while the condition of the boy is said to be critical.

Further details awaited.