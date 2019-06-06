Home Nation

AN-32 pilot's wife was on ATC duty in Jorhat when the aircraft went off the radar

Sandhya, an air traffic control officer posted at the Johrat airbase, had married Flight Lieutenant Ashish Tanwar in 2018.

Published: 06th June 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sandhya, an air traffic control officer posted at the Johrat airbase, had married Flight Lieutenant Ashish Tanwar in 2018.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sandhya Tanwar was on duty at the IAF's Air Traffic Control in Jorhat, watching as her husband Ashish Tanwar piloted an AN-32 aircraft that took off from the airbase for the thickly forested area of Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh that fateful Monday afternoon.

Barely half an hour later, the plane went off the radar, leaving the young Tanwar to be one of the first to know about the disappearance of the IAF transport aircraft that had 12 others on board.

Sandhya, an air traffic control officer posted at the Johrat airbase, had married Flight Lieutenant Ashish Tanwar in 2018.

And, never would have she thought that the couple who were united just a year ago would be separated under such unfortunate circumstances.

Four days on, a massive search and rescue operation to trace the Russian-origin aircraft continues, with these tense circumstances leaving family members in despair.

The IAF has said the aircraft took off from Jorhat 12.27 pm for the Menchuka advance landing ground in Shi-Yomi district in Arunachal, and its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm.

According to sources, Sandhya was on duty at the ATC when the transport aircraft took off with her 29-year-old husband, and 12 others on board.

Ashish Tanwar, who hails from Haryana's Palwal, had joined the IAF in December 2013 after completing his B.Tech degree.

Sombre mood prevailed at Tanwar's native Deeghot village in Palwal.

IAF had Wednesday said that the search and rescue operation has been intensified and expanded despite challenges being posed by vegetation, inhospitable terrain and poor weather in the area.

Meanwhile, the pilot's teary-eyed mother Saroj appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deploy all resources to trace the aircraft and those missing.

A total of eight aircrew and five passengers were on board the aircraft. The AN-32 is a Russian-origin aircraft and the IAF currently operates a sizeable number of it.

It is a twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft. An AN-32 aircraft had crashed near a village in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh in June 2009 in which 13 defence personnel were killed.

The aircraft had crashed over the Rinchi Hill above Heyo village, about 30 km from Mechuka advance landing ground.

In July 2016, an AN-32 aircraft went missing while taking off from Chennai for Port Blair with 29 people on board.

The aircraft could not be traced following weeks of massive search operations covering 2,17,800 square nautical miles by multiple aircraft.

Months later, an IAF court of inquiry concluded that it was unlikely that the missing personnel on board the aircraft would have survived the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AN-32 Indian Air Force Sandhya Tanwar Jorhat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp