Arunachal Pradesh minister Tumke Bagra’s son gets life term in murder case

The crime was committed during an argument which the convict had with the victim over the payment of a contract.

Published: 06th June 2019 12:50 AM

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A local court in Arunachal Pradesh has convicted the son of the state’s Industries Minister Tumke Bagra in a murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

On the night of March 26, 2017, the convict Kajum Bagra had shot dead the victim Kenjum Kamsi outside a hotel in West Siang district headquarters Aalo following a tiff. A CCTV camera, installed outside the hotel, had captured the incident.

The judgement was pronounced by the court of Additional Sessions Judge, West Sessions Division, Basar.

“The convict Kajum Bagra is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life for having committed the offence of murder under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code and the convict shall also pay fine of Rs.5,000. In default, the convict shall undergo rigorous imprisonment of two months,” the court said in its order.

The crime was committed during an argument which the convict had with the victim over the payment of a contract. He was charged under Section 27(1) of Arms Act besides Section 302 of IPC. His legal counsel said they would move a higher court to file an appeal against the judgement.


 

Tumke Bagra murder

