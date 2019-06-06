Home Nation

Asiya Andrabi linked directly with Pakistani army, received funds from ISI: Investigation

The money was distributed to stone-pelters and supporters of Hurriyat who organised violent protests against the government in Srinagar and other parts of the valley.

Published: 06th June 2019

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Intensive questioning of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi reveals that she came in close contact with Lashkar-e-Taiba kingpin Hafeez Saaed through a serving Pakistan Army officer. The officer happens to be a relative of Andriba, the leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, presently being interrogated by National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with two other separatist leaders.

A science graduate from Kashmir University, she hit the news headlines when she unfurled a Pakistan flag and recited the Pakistani anthem in Srinagar four years ago. The brain behind this brazen act of Andriba was of Hafiz Saeed.

Sources in the NIA said that Andrabi's nephew is a captain rank officer in the Pakistan Army. Her other close relatives are also having links with Pakistan Army and its intelligence agency ISI. Andriba also has relatives in Dubai and Saudi Arabia through whom she received regular funds used for subversive activities against India.

The case (RC-10/2017) registered by the NIA against Andrabi suggests that Saeed, the Amir of Jamaat-ud-Dawa and mastermind behind terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, was funding her for aggravating the law and order situation in the valley. Intelligence inputs reveal that hawala operators linked with Lashkar operatives in Saudi Arabia and Lahore played a key role in providing a cash flow to Andriba.

The money was distributed to stone-pelters and supporters of Hurriyat who organised violent protests against the government in Srinagar and other parts of the valley.

Sources said that besides Andrabi, separatist leaders Shabir Shah and Masarat Alam are also being interrogated by the NIA sleuths. The three separatists, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, faced an investigation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the NIA for receiving funds and conniving with terrorists of organisations such as Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar.

The case is personally being monitored by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who spear-heads the Centre's strategy in the Valley on the terror front.

In its charge sheet last year, the NIA has revealed separatist leaders received money from an ISI operator. The operator had been close to officials in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and was also linked with a source in Dubai. The money trail from across the border is now being investigated by the ED. The ED also has ample evidence against the separatist leaders who received funds from the ISI to create chaos in the Valley.

