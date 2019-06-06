Home Nation

Bihar inching towards President Rule or early elections for assembly: Congress

Substantiating his saying, Mishra said the CM Nitish Kumar has been doing review meeting one after another in last few days perhaps sensing early state elections.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Pradesh Congress Party’s MLC Prem Chandra Mishra, who is also one of the senior party’s spokespersons in state, predicted that state may soon be placed either under President Rule or may face the early Assembly elections.

Speaking to TNIE over phone, Mishra said: “All is now not well in reality in the state unit of NDA. Both the BJP and JD (U) are at loggerheads with each other after the formation of government of NDA-II in centre over the ministerial berths”.

He said that the fall of state government seems imminent leading to subsequent imposition of the President rule or to early state Assembly elections if the growing rift between BJP and JDU is any indication.

Substantiating his saying, Mishra said the CM Nitish Kumar has been doing review meeting one after another in last few days perhaps sensing early state elections.

On being asked, does he see any possibility emerging out for the formation of the third front in the state along with Congress party, JDU and the HAM; he categorically said: “It would be premature to say anything on it right now”.

But he went ahead and quoting a statement of a BJP leader, he said doubt raised on the success of CM Nitish Kumar’s much-trumpeted ‘Har Ghar Jal Nal”, scheme, has virtually established the fact that all is now well between BJP and JD (U).

And at the emergence of such type of political differences in alliance based government, the fall of government becomes unavoidable for long time.

