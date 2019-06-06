Home Nation

Data reveals Madhya Pradesh safer under Congress rule, BJP disagrees

Statistics pertaining to crime for the period January-April 2019 was presented at a law and order review meeting chaired by Home Minister Bala Bachchan in Bhopal.

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Rate of crime in Madhya Pradesh has gone down by five per cent in the first four months of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

As per the stats presented by senior cops, overall crime cases in the state reported a decline of 5.35 per cent in the four-month period of the present year when compared to the corresponding period of 2018 when the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government was in power.

The data presented at the meeting, which was attended among others by the Principal Secretary (Home) SN Mishra, DGP VK Singh and other senior police officials, also revealed that even crime against women cases reported in the four months period had dipped by 5.51 per cent. Stats revealed a drop of 3.05 per cent in rape cases while cases of sexual harassment and molestation went down by around 19 per cent.

Not only was the drop reflective in cases of crime against women, but the decline happened in violent crime cases as well. While cases of murder went down by 2.75 per cent, attempt to murder cases dipped by 9.56 per cent, dacoity cases nose-dived by 78 per cent, loot by 16.16 per cent, theft by 6.07 per cent and group clash cases by 40.69 per cent.

The opposition BJP, however, remained unaffected by the data. State BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal, while attributing this reported dip in crime to the deployment of CRPF forces during the period when the model code of conduct was in effect, said, “Instead of patting its own back on such data, the state government should also introspect on how organised crime, particularly the abduction of children, best exposed by kidnap and killing of twin brothers in Chitrakoot in February, is growing.”

