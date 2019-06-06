Home Nation

Dissent goes public: Chorus to replace CM Gehlot with Pilot grows in Rajasthan Congress

Pilot meanwhile said that the reasons for the loss in the Lok Sabha elections were being investigated and a report from the ground level is expected soon.

Published: 06th June 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot during an Iftar party in Jaipur Tuesday June 4 2019. | PTI

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress MLA, Prithviraj Meena, on Wednesday said Ashok Gehlot should be replaced with his deputy, Sachin Pilot as the state’s CM further establishing the clear rift within the Rajasthan Congress since the Lok Sabha debacle.

In an interview to a television channel, Gehlot remarked that Pilot should take responsibility for his son Vaibhav’s loss in Jodhpur. The CM received a lot of backlash from Pilot’s supporters with Meena saying that Gehlot should bear the responsibility for the poll drubbing.

“A chief minister is responsible for an election defeat when the party is in power and when it is in the opposition, the responsibility lies with the party president,” Meena said at the party office.

According to reports, Congress President, Rahul Gandhi had commented on Gehlot giving more importance to his son than the elections which led to the loss in Rajasthan.

Pilot meanwhile said that the reasons for the loss in the Lok Sabha elections were being investigated and a report from the ground level is expected soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prithviraj Meena Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp