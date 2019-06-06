Dissent goes public: Chorus to replace CM Gehlot with Pilot grows in Rajasthan Congress

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Congress MLA, Prithviraj Meena, on Wednesday said Ashok Gehlot should be replaced with his deputy, Sachin Pilot as the state’s CM further establishing the clear rift within the Rajasthan Congress since the Lok Sabha debacle.

In an interview to a television channel, Gehlot remarked that Pilot should take responsibility for his son Vaibhav’s loss in Jodhpur. The CM received a lot of backlash from Pilot’s supporters with Meena saying that Gehlot should bear the responsibility for the poll drubbing.

“A chief minister is responsible for an election defeat when the party is in power and when it is in the opposition, the responsibility lies with the party president,” Meena said at the party office.

According to reports, Congress President, Rahul Gandhi had commented on Gehlot giving more importance to his son than the elections which led to the loss in Rajasthan.

Pilot meanwhile said that the reasons for the loss in the Lok Sabha elections were being investigated and a report from the ground level is expected soon.