‘Fill up faculty posts in six months or else forget grants’: UGC to universities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission has asked universities to fill 3 lakh faculty posts within a period of six months. Non-compliance with the directive could lead to non-allocation of funding support, the regulator has warned.

In a circular sent out on Tuesday, the UGC has issued guidelines and written on the issue of shortage of quality teaching staff in institutions of higher education.

The Commission has asked all the institutions to identify the vacancies within 15 days and to complete the recruitment process in 180 days.

Through this recruitment drive, three lakh vacancies in faculty positions will be filled up in government-run higher education institutions. Officials in the regulatory body said nearly 6,100 teaching posts in central universities, including 4,000 in Delhi University, were likely to be filled through this drive.

“Shortage of quality teaching faculty in HEIs is one among the many issues presently confronting the higher education system in the country. This is also affecting the quality of higher education. Therefore, the guidelines should be followed by HEIs to ensure timely filling up of vacant faculty posts with appropriately eligible and competent candidates,” the UGC said.

The guidelines said the HEIs should ensure that the details of all the vacant posts, along with the reservations details, were uploaded on the online portal. The monitoring of the filling up of vacancies would be done by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry and the UGC through the portal.