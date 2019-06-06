Home Nation

Gujarat man sets himself, brother-in-law's wife on fire

Palan was allegedly in love with the victim woman and trying to woo her for the past one year, the police officer said.

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A man set his brother-in-law's pregnant wife on fire and tried to immolate himself in Rajkot city of Gujarat Wednesday, police said.

Unrequited love allegedly led Chetan Palan (40), the accused, to committ the heinous act, police said.

Both Palan and the 25-year-old woman, who is pregnant, sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Rajkot Civil Hospital.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Palan, said inspector V V Odedara of Gandhigram police station.

The victim woman is married to a cousin of Palan's wife, he said.

Apparently blinded by rage as the woman did not respond, Palan accosted her Wednesday morning when she was buying vegetables on the street outside her house, allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze, and then set himself on fire too.

The woman's neighbours doused the fire and took them to hospital.

Both Palan and the woman were critical with 70 per cent burn injuries, the inspector said.

violence against women

