Home Nation

'Ill' Sadhvi Pragya Thakur skips Malegaon blast hearing once again 

On Monday, special NIA Judge V S Padalkar had rejected her application for exemption from appearance in the court this week.

Published: 06th June 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

2008 Malegaon blast case key accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/BHOPAL: BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday once again skipped appearing before a special NIA court in Mumbai in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case hearing, saying she was hospitalised due to poll-related stress. Pragya, however, attended the Maharana Pratap Jayanti programme in Bhopal’s busy MP Nagar area under the scorching sun at around 11.30 am before going back to the hospital.

This was the second time this week that the Bhopal MP failed to appear before the court. She had sought exemption from personal appearance before the court for completing formalities relating to Parliament. Rejecting her plea on Monday, the judge made a personal appearance before the court mandatory for her this week.

On Tuesday, Pragya got admitted to a hospital in Bhopal. However, on Wednesday she was allowed by the doctors to go home to take a bath and perform puja and religious rituals. During this period, Pragya attended a tree plantation programme and visited the house of Bhopal’s Qazi on Wednesday to greet him on Eid. On Thursday morning, too, she was allowed to go home for five-six hours for bathing and puja and during this period she attended the Pratap Jayanti event. 

In the court, however, Thakur’s lawyer Prashant Magoo submitted before Judge V S Padalkar her plea seeking exemption from personal appearance. “Thakur is suffering from high blood pressure due to election-related stress and is unable to travel from Bhopal to Mumbai,” he told the court.
The judge granted her exemption for the day and warned her to appear before it on Friday, or “else she will have to face consequences”.

When asked how the Bhopal MP continued to appear for public engagements despite claiming to be unwell and unfit to travel, her sister Upma said Pragya was hospitalised for a stomach ailment but was allowed to attend a function on Thursday after which she returned to the hospital. 

According to Dr Ajay Mehta, director of Bhopal Care Hospital where she is admitted, she suffers from multiple problems like high blood pressure, dehydration and gastroenteritis. “She insisted that she has to appear before the court and requested us to discharge her as early as possible. Upon her insistence we have given her a 5-6 hours’ leave from hospital today,” he said. Late on Thursday evening, she was discharged by the doctors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pragya Thakur Malegaon blast 2008 Malegaon blast BJP Sadhvi Pragya

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Cynthia Reilly
    So convenient for her!! And no doubt the court will oblige!!! SHAMELESS GOVERNMENT!!!
    23 hours ago reply
Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp