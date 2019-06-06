Home Nation

Jaipur diary: Rajasthan mourns folk dancer Queen Harish

The sudden demise of folk dancer Harish Kumar, popularly known as Queen Harish, and three others send shockwaves through Rajasthan’s art community.

Published: 06th June 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Rajasthan mourns Queen Harish

The sudden demise of folk dancer Harish Kumar, popularly known as Queen Harish, and three others send shockwaves through Rajasthan’s art community. In the past decade, Harish had performed in nearly 60 countries showcasing Ghumar, Kalbelia, Chang, Bhavai, Chari, and other folk dances of the state. Hailing from a carpenter family in Jaisalmer, the 38-year-old was also a choreographer with more than two thousand pupils in Japan.

WHO award for state health department

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has selected the Rajasthan government’s Medical & Health Department for its award in recognition of its achievements in tobacco control this year. The department is the only government body in the country to be awarded for its tobacco-free initiatives. The Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, New Delhi, is also among the recipients of the award. In the last couple of years, the department has initiated anti-tobacco consumption programs in schools, colleges, police stations and government offices. As part of the initiatives, more than 1 crore people took a pledge against tobacco consumption. Three other organisations in the South-East Asian region have been selected from Thailand and Indonesia. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has praised the department’s efforts for tobacco control, 
which, he said, were being acknowledged internationally.

State government bans E-cigarettes

On World Anti Tobacco Day, the Rajasthan Government banned e-cigarettes 
in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot put a stop to the manufacturing, storage, distribution and marketing along with the selling of e-cigarettes on online or offline platforms. “We had promised in our manifesto that we will make efforts to make our youth quit addictions. This will prove to a strong step in the fight against addictions,” said Gehlot

Now, robots to be your waiters in Jaipur

Jaipur got a taste of the future with the launch of its first robot restaurant, Yellow House, at Paanch Batti Circle. The customers can now get their food delivered by robots, Ruby and Ruby 2.0, developed by students at Jaipur-based Arya Group of Colleges and at a cost of D4.5 lakh. “The process of upgrading the robots to interact with customers in English and Hindi is on,” said Harshit Surana, owner of the restaurant. The technology of magnetic strips has been used for the path of the robot to walk through the restaurant, with motion sensors. The Yellow House serves pure vegetarian food.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp