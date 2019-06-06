Home Nation

Mahatma Gandhi, national emblem tiles found in Swachh Bharat toilets in Bulandshahr

A case has been registered and strict action is ensured against the accused.

Published: 06th June 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

Swachh Bharat Mission

Logo of Swachh Bharat Mission (Screengrab from website)

By ANI

BULANDHSHAHR: In a shocking incident, tiles bearing pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and the national emblem were used inside toilets built under the Swachh Bharat Mission in Bulandshahr's Ichhawari village.

The matter came to light after villagers protested and leaked video footage of the toilets on various social media platforms.

"These tiles were set up on the orders of the village head. When we complained against it, we were told not to interfere as it was a decision of higher authorities," a local told ANI.

Soon after the incident was reported to the district administration, officials examined the case and found the tiles bearing national symbols on walls of toilets.

Following the investigation, rural development officer Santosh Kumar was suspended and a notice was served to Gram Pradhan Savitri Devi.

"Around 508 toilets were built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in this village. There were 13 toilets with symbols of Mahatma Gandhi and Ashoka Chakra. We have formed a team and inspected all the toilets. We have removed these tiles," said District Panchayati Raj Officer (DPRO) Bulandshahr Amarjeet Singh.

"Besides the suspension of rural development officer, a notice was served to Gram Pradhan Savitri Devi. All the government accounts of Savitri have been seized. Appointing authority has been asked to take action against the officers involved in it," he added.

A case has been registered and strict action is ensured against the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swachh Bharat Mahatma Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp