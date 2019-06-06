Plan to prod private sector to share vacancies on National Carrier Service

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It’s a government portal that is meant to open a window on employment opportunities across India, but looks at the mismatch.

For over one crore job seekers registered on the National Carrier Service (NCS), there are just 3.5 lakh vacancies, if you go by the figures thrown up by the portal.

Both public and private sector companies can host their job requirements on NCS. Yet, the current employer count is just over 14,000.

So, where are all the jobs? Apparently, most private companies are sourcing their human resources from elsewhere and not the Centre’s platform.

The ministry of labour that runs NCS, now plans to prod the private sector to sign up for its digital platform. Also, since those who got Mudra loans are potential employers, their information will be hosted on NCS.

The NCS portal was created in 2015 to provide a variety of services like job matching, career counselling, vocational guidance and information on skill development courses.

Sources said plans are afoot to develop a website for government jobs where vacancy data would be updated regularly.

The department of personnel and training has asked all ministries to update information on current vacancies so as to put them in the public domain.