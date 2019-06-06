Home Nation

Plan to prod private sector to share vacancies on National Carrier Service

For over one crore job seekers registered on the National Carrier Service (NCS), there are just 3.5 lakh vacancies, if you go by the figures thrown up by the portal. 

Published: 06th June 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

jobs

For representational purposes

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It’s a government portal that is meant to open a window on employment opportunities across India, but looks at the mismatch.

For over one crore job seekers registered on the National Carrier Service (NCS), there are just 3.5 lakh vacancies, if you go by the figures thrown up by the portal. 

Both public and private sector companies can host their job requirements on NCS. Yet, the current employer count is just over 14,000.

So, where are all the jobs? Apparently, most private companies are sourcing their human resources from elsewhere and not the Centre’s platform.

The ministry of labour that runs NCS, now plans to prod the private sector to sign up for its digital platform. Also, since those who got Mudra loans are potential employers, their information will be hosted on NCS.

The NCS portal was created in 2015 to provide a variety of services like job matching, career counselling, vocational guidance and information on skill development courses.

Sources said plans are afoot to develop a website for government jobs where vacancy data would be updated regularly.

The department of personnel and training has asked all ministries to update information on current vacancies so as to put them in the public domain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Carrier Service NCS Unemployment in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp