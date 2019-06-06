Home Nation

Pro-Khalistan slogans raised, swords brandished in Golden Temple on Operation Bluestar anniversary

Some radicals wearing t-shirts with photo of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale raised anti-India slogans and tried to break into the Akal Takht area. 

Published: 06th June 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Members of various radical Sikh organizations shout pro-Khalistan slogans at an event organised to mark the 35th anniversary of the Operation Blue Star 1984 at Golden Temple. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Pro-Khalistan slogan were raised and swords were brandished at the Golden Temple in Amritsar during the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Thursday.
 
During the anniversary ceremony, soon after Akal Takht Jathedar (highest temporal seat of Sikhs) Harpreet Singh gave his customary address from the podium of Akal Takht in the temple complex, the radicals staged an agitation which resulted in a heated altercation between pro-Khalistan supporters and the task force of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC). 

Several radicals wearing t-shirts with photo of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale raised anti-India slogans and tried to break into the Akal Takht area. 

This led to a scuffle between the radicals and the SGPC’s task force and the police present in mufti. The incident happened approximately 100 feet away from the sanctum sanctorum.

The pro-Khalistanis were also seen carrying placards with "struggle will continue till we get Independence" written on them.

Harpreet Singh criticized the incident which took place terming it a violation of the sanctity. Meanwhile, the city turned into a fortress on Thursday with over 3,000 police personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

Earlier in 2014, a major clash erupted on the blue star anniversary between the radicals and the task force of the SGPC in which several people were injured at the golden temple complex.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Golden Temple Operation Blue Star Pro-Khalistan

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • John Paul Thykkaden
    Worst is happenning.
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp