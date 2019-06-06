Home Nation

Rural Ministry to review current scheme, set targets for upcoming years

The Ministry of Rural Development will hold a performance review committee meeting on Thursday and Friday to assess current schemes and set targets for the coming years.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Rural Development will hold a performance review committee meeting on Thursday and Friday to assess current schemes and set targets for the coming years.

Prior to the meeting, the ministry has asked states with pending projects related to anganwadi workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to be completed soon.

“We have also requested states to ensure timely regeneration of rejected transactions and every fund release is tagged with priority release of rejected transactions,” a ministry official said.

Officials working under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -Gramin (PMAY-G) have been directed to bridge the gap of 3.48 lakh houses to ensure the targets set for 2018-19 are met.

“We will also monitor the states where there are maximum numbers of delayed houses,” the official said.

Currently, only 22 per cent of beneficiaries have been allotted land for building houses under the scheme.

With regard to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), nearly 50,954 km of roads to connect habitations will be built. “Our main emphasis would be to complete this objective as this is one of the projects under the India@75 slogan,” the official added.

Representatives from all states are likely to attend the meeting where the progress of schemes like Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods (DAY-NRLM), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) will be assessed.
 

