Shiv Sena has 'natural claim' on Deputy Lok Sabha Speaker's post: Sanjay Raut

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that his party has 'natural claim' over the position of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker.

"This is not our demand, it is our natural claim. Shiv Sena has right on this position. Why should we demand it since it is our right?" Raut said while speaking to ANI here.

Raut's demand comes amid speculation over the possibility of Naveen Patnaik's BJD getting the post.

While Raut termed BJD a friend, he questioned how a party that fought against the NDA can get the position.

"We have 18 MPs. But there are talks that the position will be given to some other party, which is also our friend. BJD fought against NDA in the general elections, how can they give this post to them? Only Shiv Sena should get the hold of this position," he asserted.

As per various reports, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has also kept forward the demand for the post before BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Another BJP ally, JD(U), was given the post of Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman in August last year.

Shiv Sena was granted one ministerial berth in Narendra Modi's cabinet with party MP Arvind Sawant being given the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena-BJP alliance swept the state of Maharashtra with 41 out of the total 48 seats. While Thackery's party got 18, the BJP got 23.

Arvind Sawant, the lone Shiv Sena union minister, won Mumbai South seat against Congress candidate Milind Deora by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.