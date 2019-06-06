Home Nation

TRP of 'Jai Shri Ram' dipping, 'Jai Maa Kali' chants going up, says TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Last month, Mamata Banerjee had lost her cool when a group of men chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district.

Published: 06th June 2019 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo | File/ PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo | File/ PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: In a scathing attack at BJP, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has said that the TRP of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan has gone down and TRP of 'Jai Maa Kali' slogan is rising due to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"People told me that Dilip Ghosh (state BJP president) has asked to raise slogans of Jai Maa Kali along with Jai Shri Ram. I told them that Mamata Banerjee was there so that is why Ram's TRP has suddenly gone down and Ma Kali's TRP is going up," he said at a rally here on Tuesday.

Targeting the BJP-led Centre over unemployment and farmers' suicides, Abhishek said, "When joblessness is rising and farmers are committing suicides every day, Prime Minister replies Jai Shri Ram. Our slogan is Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Vande Mataram...."

The political temperature in West Bengal continues to be high ever since BJP made deep inroads in the state after winning 18 seats and limiting TMC to 22 seats in the recently concluded elections.

READ HERE | Amid 'Jai Shri Ram' row, TMC workers send 10,000 postcards with 'Jai Hind, Jai Bangla' to Modi

Mamata on Sunday had criticised the BJP and said that its leaders are using 'Jai Shri Ram' as their party slogan in a "misconceived manner". She accused the party of mixing religion with politics.

Last month, the TMC supremo had lost her cool when a group of men chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district.

"These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal. We will take action," she had said after getting off from her car.

Recently, newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh had said that his party will send 10 lakh postcards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to Mamata Banerjee and challenged her to arrest all the 10 lakh senders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhishek Banerjee Jai Shri Ram TMC BJP Mamata Banerjee Dilip Ghosh Jai Maa Kali

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • ashok..s
    Among the 4 metro created by British
    1 day ago reply
Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp