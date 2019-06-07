Home Nation

26 dead, over 50 injured in Uttar Pradesh dust storm, lightning

Different parts of the state witnessed dust storms late on Thursday evening resulting in trees being uprooted and walls collapsing.

Published: 07th June 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Dust storm with a wind speed of up to 109 kmph barrelled through Delhi and neighbouring areas as well. (AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A severe dust storm and lightning in various parts of Uttar Pradesh claimed at least 26 lives and left 57 people injured as houses and walls collapsed and trees were uprooted, prompting authorities to launch large-scale relief operations on Friday.

Mainpuri district bore the worst brunt of the vagaries of nature late on Thursday night as six people died there in separate cases of wall collapse and lightning, the state relief commissioner said.

Forty-one people were injured in the district and uprooted trees blocked vehicular movement on the state highways, leading to massive jams for a considerable amount of time.

Police said most of the injuries occurred when people sleeping inside their mud houses were caught unawares by the thunderstorm, which was accompanied by rain, leading to wall collapse.

People were also injured when signboards and hoardings got snapped at several places, and fell on them, the police said.

"While six people died in Mainpuri, three each died in Etah and Kasganj, two each in Farrukhabad and Barabanki, and one each in Moradabad, Badaun, Pilibhit, Mathura, Kannauj, Sambhal, Ghaziabad, Amroha, Badaun and Mahoba in incidents related to dust storm and lightning," data released by the state relief commissioner said.

An official press note said different parts of the state witnessed dust storms late on Thursday evening, resulting in wall collapse and uprooting of trees.

Thirty-one cattle died and 16 houses were also damaged in the incidents, officials said.

Massive power cuts were reported from various parts of the state, including Lucknow, as electricity lines got snapped in the gale.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the affected people.

"He (Adityanath) has directed ministers in charge of the districts concerned to oversee relief operations," Awanish Awasthi, principal secretary, information, said.

A financial assistance Rs 4 lakh has been announced by the chief minister for the family of the deceased.

The district magistrates have been asked to monitor the situation, government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said.

Earlier, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati demanded that the state government should come forward with adequate relief and compensation to the victims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP Dust Strom dust storm Uttar Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp