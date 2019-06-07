Adityanath unveils Ram Statue at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan

Home Nation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveils a statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

AYODHYA: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday unveiled a statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan here.

The seven-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram made from a single block of rosewood and purchased from Karnataka depicts Kodand Ram- one of the five forms of Lord Ram.

Adityanath visited galleries and released books and a postal cover at the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan museum after unveiling the statue.

He also released a special cover on the Kodand statue of Lord Ram by the Postal department, 'Archaeological Report of Ayodhya', 'Ramleela journey of the Carribean countries' and two other books.

The Chief Minister presented the honour to sculptors, painters and writers at the museum and admitted a document titled 'World tours of Lord Ram' by Jitendra Kumar, principal secretary of the Culture Department.

Adityanath will also inspect the developmental works in Ayodhya during his visit.

"During his visit, the Chief Minister will inspect the developmental work in Ayodhya. He will visit Ram ki Paidi and will see the under-construction prayer place there, will also inspect the construction work at Ayodhya bus station, beautification work of Guptar Ghat etc.," a press release had said.

