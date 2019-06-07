Home Nation

Amid rift in Rajasthan Congress, party vice president Mumtaz Masih shifted out of his office

Masih, who is said to be close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has now been allotted a smaller room, Congress sources said.

Published: 07th June 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress vice president Mumtaz Masih was Friday shifted out of the room that he occupied for about 20 years at the party headquarters here, a move seen by some as a result of the rift in the party's state unit.

Masih, who is said to be close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has now been allotted a smaller room, Congress sources said.

Factional fights have surfaced in Rajasthan Congress after the party's debacle in the state Lok Sabha elections. But Masih denied that the change of his room had anything to do with it.

"I don't think that it should be connected with the recent incidents reported in the last few days. I do not feel like saying anything about the room change. So I have not even spoken about it with the party president," Masih told PTI.

READ| Congress will analyse reasons behind people electing BJP in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

Masih's old room has been made available to a 'senior vice president', the newly put up nameplate suggests.

There are three senior vice presidents in the state Congress -- former MP Gopal Singh Idwa, Vishvendra Singh and Bhanwar Lal Meghwal.

Idwa is likely to get Masih's room as Singh and Meghwal are already ministers in the state government. Party leaders suggest Idwa is close to state Congress chief Sachin Pilot.

Masih has been chairman of Redressal of Public Grievance Committee (state minister rank) in Gehlot's previous government (2008-13).

He was the state in-charge of the control room during the last assembly and Lok Sabha polls and nodal officer of project Shakti, a rural empowerment project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Congress Mumtaz Masih Ashok Gehlot Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp