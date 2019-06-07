Home Nation

CPM panchayat member joins BJP, 'TMC men' ransack her house

Sargina Bibi, the CPM member of Habibpur gram panchayt, joined the BJP in presence of its state unit president Dilip Ghosh who came to Ranaghat.

By PTI

RANAGHAT (WEST BENGAL): Within hours of a woman CPM panchayat member joined the BJP in Nadia district, a group of people, allegedly Trinamool Congress workers, ransacked her house on Thursday.

However, two other TMC leaders who also joined the saffron party were spared.

Police said they have initiated an investigation into the incident that occurred at Habibpur village under Ranaghat police station limits.

Sargina Bibi, the CPM member of Habibpur gram panchayat, joined the BJP in presence of its state unit president Dilip Ghosh who came to Ranaghat.

Pradip Sarkar, TMC member of Habibpur panchayat samity and Sanjit Biswas, TMC Zilla Parishad member, also joined the BJP at the same programme.

BJP leaders alleged that soon after Sargina Bibi switched over to the saffron party, TMC miscreants vandalised her home.

The TMC denied the allegation saying it was the fallout out of an internal conflict of the family.

Jagannath Sarkar, newly elected BJP MP of Ranaghat, who was also present at the meeting, said, "We have told police to provide security to Sargina Bibi and her home." She is scared to return home, he said.

