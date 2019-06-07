Home Nation

Didi's diktat: No more victory celebrations for BJP in West Bengal from Friday

Mamata accused the BJP of spreading terror while taking out victory processions at Keshpur and Hooghly.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee meets the family of deceased party activist Nirmal Kundu at his residence in Nimta, North 24 Parganas district, on Thursday | PTI

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said no victory procession would be allowed in the state from Friday, accusing the BJP of spreading terror in the name of celebrating their victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Everyone has got enough time to celebrate. No victory procession will be allowed from tomorrow. They (BJP) spread terror while taking out victory processions at Keshpur and Hooghly. I have directed the police to handle the matter strictly if anyone wants to take out a victory procession,” Mamata said on Thursday while visiting the house of slain Trinamool leader Nirmal Kundu at Nimta in Dum Dum. Kundu was shot dead two days ago. Police arrested two persons in connection with the murder and identified one of them as a local BJP activist. “I have ordered the CID to take charge of the investigation,” the CM said.

Mamata reiterated her charge that the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal “by spreading money and tampering EVMs”. Meanwhile, two posters threatening to behead a Trinamool leader and those working for the BJP appeared at New Town on the outskirts of Kolkata, creating panic. “If anybody works for the BJP, I will behead him and take the head with me,’’ read the posters. The handwritten posters were spotted on the walls of two shops. Local police removed the posters. BJP and TMC leadership refuted the allegation that their workers were involved in the incident.

BJP to launch fresh membership drive
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said his party would launch a drive to increase party membership, especially at the grassroots level, from next month. The party will announce mobile numbers where interested persons can enlist themselves by giving missed calls.Five years ago, we had adopted the same method. Around 42 lakh people in the state gave missed calls and enrolled themselves as BJP members,” said Ghosh. “MLAs and other leaders of different parties are in touch with us.

The festival of joining the BJP will continue throughout the month. Once it is done, we will launch the drive for strengthening our mem-bership,” Ghosh added. The BJP will hold meetings at local level to ensure the commitment of its members. “Leaders and workers are joining the BJP because they have realised it is going to be the main political force in the state. If we train the members as committed workers, they will not leave,” said a senior BJP leader.

