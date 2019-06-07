Home Nation

Four Gujarat BJP MLAs resign on getting elected to Lok Sabha

Three of them were elected to the assembly in the 2017 polls on BJP tickets, while the fourth MLA won as an independent and later joined the ruling party.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Four BJP MLAs in Gujarat Thursday tendered their resignations from the legislative Assembly following their election to the Lok Sabha in the just concluded national polls.

They handed over their resignations to Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi in Gandhinagar, said a government release here.

Those who have resigned are: Bharatsinh Dabhi (Kheralu Assembly seat-Mehsana district), Parbat Patel (Tharad -Banaskantha district), Hasmukh Patel (Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad city) and Ratansinh Rathod (Lunawada-Mahisagar district).

Three of them were elected to the assembly in the 2017 polls on BJP tickets, while the fourth MLA, Rathod, won as an independent and later joined the ruling party.

All of them were fielded by the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls held in Gujarat in April and they emerged victorious from their respective constituency.

While Dabhi won from the Patan Lok Sabha seat, Parbat Patel secured victory from Banaskantha.

Hasmukh Patel and Rathod won from Ahmedabad-East and Panchmahal, respectively.

According to rules, these Assembly seats will have to be filled up through by-polls within six months of the sitting legislators vacating them.

The BJP has won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, repeating its 2014 performance in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

