HRD Ministry calls meet of state Education Ministers

NEW DELHI: The Union Human Resources Development Ministry has called a meeting of state education ministers on June 22 to discuss in detail the proposals in the draft national education policy that was made public last week. The draft policy, prepared by a committee, led by former Indian Space Research Organisation chief, has recommended a host of measures that include four-year undergraduate degree courses in liberal arts universities and expanding the ambit of the Right to Education Act from playschools to class 12.

The draft policy also suggests stressing on Indian languages, regulating of fee in private schools. The new draft education policy has proposed a host of changes to revamp the education sector. The draft also recommends incorporation of Indian knowledge system into the curriculum, whose topics might include Indian contribution to mathematics, astronomy, philosophy, psychology, yoga, architecture and medicine.

“As education is in concurrent list in the Constitution, it’s important to build consensus with the states before any new direction for country’s education system can be adopted,” a senior official in the ministry said. After taking charge as the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank had said, “We will soon notify the policy following feedback from states...”