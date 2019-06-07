Jammu and Kashmir: Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed in Pulwama encounter

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

While one of the militants was killed on Thursday, two others were brought down after the encounter resumed at dawn. Their bodies along with a large cache of weapons were recovered on Friday from the encounter site in Panjran village of Lassipora area.

The militants reportedly belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the official said. On Thursday, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama, following information about the presence of the militants there.

The operation was launched on Thursday on specific information about the presence of a group of militants hiding in Panjran village. A gunfight broke out as the militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, the official said. The identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.

As a precautionary measure, mobile Internet services in Pulwama district was suspended.