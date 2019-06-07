Home Nation

Man-animal conflict: Leopard mauls 65-year-old in Maharashtra

Earlier in November, a woman was killed in a leopard attack in Povanpar village and in December again, a monk meditating in the open was attacked and killed by a leopard.

Published: 07th June 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDRAPUR: A leopard struck for the second time in five days in Gadbori village, this time killing a 65-year-old woman, a police official said here on Friday.

The victim, Gayabai Hatkar, belonging to a farmer's family, was fast asleep outside her home when a leopard pounced on her around 4 am, said police official Vasant Nagrekar of Sindewahi Police Station.

"When the other family members woke up this morning, they did not find her sleeping in the usual spot on the verandah. They noticed some blood stains on the ground and followed it," Nagrekar told IANS.

They found the woman's badly mutilated body over a hundred metres away from their house and informed the police. Hundreds of angry villagers staged a sit-in protest and later Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar also joined them.

They refused to allow the police to take away the body remnants for an autopsy till the police and local authorities assured security from the growing leopard menace in the village and surrounding forests.

"We want written assurances on what measures the district administration and police will implement on priority basis to ensure safety of the terrified villagers," Wadettiwar said.

After over eight hours, the villagers relented and allowed the police to take charge of the body which has been sent for an autopsy to a Chandrapur hospital.

This is the second leopard attack in just five days in the same village. Last Sunday, a nine-month-old infant Swaraj Gurnule, asleep in his home, was picked up by a leopard and his body pieces were recovered nearly two kms away. (IANS reported on June 2).

Earlier in November, a woman was killed in a leopard attack in Povanpar village and in December again, a monk meditating in the open was attacked and killed by a leopard.

Wadettiwar claimed that there have been nearly two dozen leopard attacks in the district, many of them fatal, in the past few years which has made it difficult for people to move around safely after sunset.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Man animal conflict Leopard Gadbori village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp