Home Nation

Man dies of starvation in Jharkhand as ration not disbursed for three months

However, villagers claimed that no food was cooked in Munda’s house for last three days.

Published: 07th June 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Ram Charan Munda, 65, allegedly died of starvation in Latehar district of Jharkhand on Thursday after being denied ration for three months because the Point of Sale machine, used for biometric-based ration delivery, was not working due to a network issue. 

The district administration denied any such incident had taken place and said Munda died because of his addiction to drink. They claimed he had been discharged from hospital only two days ago. 

However, villagers claimed that no food was cooked in Munda’s house for the last three days.

They alleged that the entire village had been denied ration for three months. The villagers said they had even complained about this to the district administration, but in vain. 

“Munda lived with his wife and a daughter and used to work as a daily-wage labourer. He was not getting ration for three months. No food was cooked in his house for the last three days,” said Afsana Khatoon, who runs MGNREGA Seva Kendra in the block. 

Sub-divisional officer Sudhir Das has rejected the charges. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand starvation death MGNREGA Ram Charan Munda Lateha Afsana Khatoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp