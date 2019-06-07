Militants kill Territorial Army man on leave in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A Territorial Army man was killed by militants on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Police sources said the soldier identified as Manzoor Ahmad Beg of Sadoora village in Anantnag district was shot at and critically wounded by militants inside his home today evening.

"He was shifted to hospital in Anantnag town where doctors said he was dead on arrival," a police source said.

Manzoor had come home to celebrate Eid festival with his family, reports said.

Reports also said he was a counter-insurgent before he joined the Territorial Army.

Security forces have started a manhunt to trace the assailants.