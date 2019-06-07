Home Nation

NCST chairman wants Sanskrit as official language of India, Shashi Tharoor says its not realistic

Nand Kumar Sai had on Thursday said that Sanskrit should be made the official language of the country and added that he will speak to the HRD Ministry regarding the same.

Published: 07th June 2019 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday did not agree with National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) chairman Nand Kumar Sai over his request to make Sanskrit as an official language and stated that 'his advice is not realistic.'

"As far as the status of Sanskrit is concerned, it's a wonderful language, but it is not an easy language and of course it is not currently spoken by most of the people in the entire country... We are struggling to improve our educational system so that people can understand and read and write better," Tharoor told ANI here.

"I think it would be a bit of a stretch to suddenly turn Sanskrit into an official or a national language. It will take time. It was a decision that could have been made much earlier, but it's not an easy language... I am glad that people are trying to keep the language alive, but you cannot overnight turn it into a language of administration or judiciary. It's not a realistic request," he added.

Sai had on Thursday said that Sanskrit should be made the official language of the country and added that he will speak to the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry regarding the same.

Speaking to ANI, Sai said, "Sanskrit is the oldest language and it has an impact on various other languages of our country. So I think Sanskrit can put an end to all controversies regarding the use of languages. It can be made the official language. I will speak to HRD Minister soon regarding the same."

"Students have stopped learning Sanskrit even though it is a very easy language," he added.

Sai's comments came in the wake of Centre dropping the provision of compulsory teaching of Hindi in the schools of non-Hindi speaking states due to protests in Tamil Nadu and other states of the country. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Nand Kumar Sai Sanskrit Official language

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp