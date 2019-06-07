Home Nation

Three severed heads including one of a girl recovered in Patna

A senior cop said that until the other body parts of the victims are recovered, it would be difficult to identify them.

Knife

For representational purposes.

PATNA: The Fatuha police in Patna district recovered three severed heads of youths including a girl on Friday. The ears and noses were also chopped off from those severed heads and marks of acid burns were spotted.

Locals who spotted the heads dumped on the roadside on NH30 said they were badly damaged. "Having seen the heads, it appeared that they could have been severed a few days ago somewhere else and dumped here in order to hide their identities", said some locals, who had gathered from nearby villages after hearing about the incident.

Police refused to comment on the case as the investigation is underway. A team of police searched for other body parts of the victims but were unsuccessful.

"The heads were defaced with chemicals, which we believe is acid," said a cop. 

A senior cop said that until the other body parts of the victims are recovered, it would be difficult to identify them.

