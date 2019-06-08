Home Nation

11 convicted for raping woman in Jharkhand's Dumka

The accused first demanded money and a mobile phone from the woman as "penalty" for her friend being a "non-tribal" and then all of them raped her.

Published: 08th June 2019

Image of a jail used for representational purpose only

By PTI

DUMKA (Jharkhand): A local court Friday convicted 11 persons for raping a 19-year-old woman in Dumka district on September 6, 2017.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar convicted the 11 accused in the case and fixed June 10 to pronounce the quantum of sentence.

According to the FIR lodged at Muffasil Police Station, the accused first demanded money and a mobile phone from the woman as "penalty" for her friend being a "non-tribal" and then all of them raped her.

The woman and her male friend were returning after taking a stroll near Sidho Kanhu Murmu University campus at Dighi, eight km from here, when they encountered the accused at the crossing of Ring Road and Dighi Road.

