Home Nation

17 Darjeeling councillors join BJP

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said police have been harassing BJP members in the region for the loss the Trinamool Congress suffered in the state, especially in north Bengal.

Published: 08th June 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

17 Councillors of Darjeeling Municipality formerly with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha join Bharatiya Janata Party. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Seventeen councillors of the Darjeeling municipality joined the BJP Saturday, giving the saffron party a majority in the local body, party leader Mukul Roy told reporters.

Addressing a press conference when the councillors were formally inducted in the party, Roy accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of using police to harass the elected members and their supporters.

"Our battle to save democracy in the state continues. People's mandate went against the chief minister in the Lok Sabha polls, but she is now using 'police raj' to harass BJP workers and supporters," he said.

In the 32-member Darjeeling municipality, the Bharatiya Janata Party now enjoys a majority, he said, noting that two seats are vacant in the body.

The BJP will organise a big demonstration in the hill state in the coming days, Roy added.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the party's incharge for the state, also targeted Banerjee for her alleged attack on various institutions.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said police have been harassing BJP members in the region for the loss the Trinamool Congress suffered in the state, especially in north Bengal.

The BJP has won 18 of the state's 42 seats, its best ever show, while the TMC won 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Darjeeling municipality Mukul Roy BJP Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp