Home Nation

25 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya SSP Jogendra Kumar has been given the charge of the Agra SSP. Jaunpur SP Ashish Tiwari will now be the SSP, Ayodhya.

Published: 08th June 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

IPS, The police said that CCTV footage had captured the attackers and they were making efforts to nab them.

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

LUCKNOW: In a first major reshuffle in the police department after the Lok Sabha polls, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred 25 IPS officers, including police chiefs of Ayodhaya, Agra, Mathura and Rampur.

According to the transfer list released by Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar late Friday night, Agra SSP Amit Pathak has been shifted to Moradabad, replacing J Ravindra Kumar, who was transferred to Lucknow as the DIG (SIT).

Ayodhya SSP Jogendra Kumar has been given the charge of the Agra SSP. Jaunpur SP Ashish Tiwari will now be the SSP, Ayodhya.

Shalabh Mathur, posted in the PAC, Gorakhpur, has been made the SSP, Mathura, while SP (LIU) Vipin Kumar Mishra has been made the Jaunpur SSP.

Ramesh, posted at the PAC, Sonebhadra, has been made the SP, Fatehpur. SP (Personnel) Prayagraj Ajay Pal has been shifted to Rampur while Balrampur SP Anurag Arya has been transferred to Mau.

SP (GRP) Prayagraj Himanshu Kumar will now be the Sultanpur SP, replacing Anurag Vats, who has been sent to Kanpur Dehat.

Awadhesh Kumar Pandey, posted in the PAC, Mirzapur, has been made the Mirzapur SP. Lucknow SP (LIU) Sripati Mishra will now be the SP, Deoria.

Lucknow SP (Cyber Crime) Suniti is now the SP, Auraiya. In a bid to ensure better supervision of the STF operations, the state government has posted three more superintendents of police to head the force in four zones.

Varanasi and Meerut will have an SP (STF) each. Lucknow's two zones will too have an SSP (STF) each.

The four zonal STF chiefs will report to the IG (STF) directly. Satyarth Anirudh has be posted as the SSP (STF) in Lucknow.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPS officer UP IPs officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp