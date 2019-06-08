Home Nation

After Wayanad, Rahul may visit Amethi to reconnect with fallen family citadel

Rahul, who lost to Union minister Smriti Irani by over 55,000 votes in his family pocket borough, is expected to meet party workers and express gratitude to the people who voted for him.

Published: 08th June 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi seen outside a polling booth in New Delhi during Phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections on 12 May 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File | EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an effort to reach out to the people of Amethi, the fallen Gandhi family fort, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit there later this month. At present, he is on a three-day visit to Wayanad to thank the people and the party workers in his new Lok Sabha constituency.   

“He is expected to go to Amethi later this month. He has always considered the people of Amethi as his family and would reach out to them during the visit,” said a party source, adding that finer details of the visit were being worked keeping in mind the Lok Sabha session that is scheduled to begin on June 17.   

ALSO READ |  Congress will keep fighting BJP's 'hatred' with love, affection: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Amethi had remained a stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family for decades until this election when people, who were angry over Rahul’s absence from the constituency, elected Irani, who kept coming back and lent an ear to their problems despite losing the 2014 polls to the Congress president.   

Rahul was three-time MP from Amethi, a seat vacated by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in 2004 as she moved to Rae Bareli. It had elected four of Gandhi family members — Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul’s defeat from Amethi has hit the party hard. The Congress had constituted a two-member committee to analyse the reasons for his defeat.

ALSO READ | Congress reviewing defeat of party chief Rahul Gandhi in Amethi 

His sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was managing the party’s campaign in Amethi and Rae Bareli, is scheduled to hold an assessment meeting of party workers in Uttar Pradesh later this week and Rahul’s loss in Amethi is also expected to be discussed.

Congress questions BJP poll spending

The Congress asked the BJP to make public the sources of the “humongous amount of Rs 27,000 crore” it had reportedly spent in the polls and pitched for a national election fund to provide a level-playing field to all contesting parties.

