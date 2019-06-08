Home Nation

BJP workers, police personnel clash during victory rally in Bengal, many injured 

BJP workers "forcibly took out" the procession 'Abhinandan Yatra' without taking any permission from the authorities concerned, a police officer said.

Published: 08th June 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Injured BJP workers. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

GANGARAMPUR: Several BJP workers and police personnel were injured on Saturday, after clashes broke out between the two sides over a victory rally being taken out by the saffron party at Gangarampur area of North Dinajpur district.

BJP workers "forcibly took out" the procession 'Abhinandan Yatra' without taking any permission from the authorities concerned, a police officer said.

When police personnel tried to stop the rally, irate BJP workers clashed with them, following which a number of people from both sides suffered injuries, he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday said victory rallies will not be allowed by any party in West Bengal, including the ruling Trinamool Congress.

BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh, who was a part of the rally, alleged that the TMC government is disallowing such processions, as it is afraid of the saffron party's rise in the state.

"We have won 18 seats in West Bengal and our vote share has also increased by 40.5 per cent. We wanted to thank the people by organising these rallies".

READ HERE | Infant killed, man shot amid clashes between TMC, BJP workers in West Bengal

But, the state government is so afraid of the rise of the BJP that it is denying us permission to conduct rallies. We will go ahead with the marches even if we don't get clearance for them," Ghosh asserted.

Reacting to the reports of clashes, TMC secretary general and state minister Partha Chatterjee said the BJP is trying to "vitiate the peaceful atmosphere" in West Bengal.

"We also won 22 seats but we didn't organise any victory rally. The TMC does not want to disturb the law and order situation in the state," Chatterjee said.

On Friday, police registered suo motu cases against the BJP's North Dinajpur district leadership for taking out victory rallies in violation of the state government order banning them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP workers TMC Mamata Banerjee West Bengal violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp