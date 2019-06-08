Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha gets third extension 

By Express News Service

NEW DEHI: Union Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha has been given another extension, this time for three months. He was to retire on June 12, as per official information. With the latest extension, Sinha has become the longest-serving bureaucrat in the post in the last seven decades.

Sinha took over as Cabinet Secretary on June 13, 2015 from Ajit Kumar Seth. A 1977-batch IAS officer of UP cadre, he earlier served as Union power secretary.

This is the third time Sinha’s term has been extended. He was first appointed for a two-year term upon completion of which he was given one-year extension in 2017. In 2018 again his term was extended for a year.

Earlier, the name of current home secretary Rajiv Gauba was doing the rounds for the next Cabinet Secretary, the top bureaucratic post in India.