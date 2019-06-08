Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar not getting proper medical treatment, says his lawyer

By PTI

THANE: The lawyer of Iqbal Kaskar, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother, alleged here Friday that the Thane jail authorities were not giving proper medical treatment to his client despite a court order.

Kaskar has been arrested in a case of extortion by Thane police.

Advocate Vishal Aghawale told reporters that a Judicial Magistrate (First Class) had ordered on June 1 that Kaskar be taken to a hospital in Mumbai such as the government-run J J Hospital or the St George Hospital.

Kaskar has pain in his legs and hands and can not walk without support, the lawyer said.

But prison officials took him to Thane civil hospital where some simple tests were conducted and he was taken back to prison, the lawyer alleged.

"We will file a contempt case against the jail authorities," he added.