Jaish terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag

By ANI

ANANTNAG: A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Verinag area of the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of terrorists there, the official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on the security forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, one JeM terrorist was killed, the official said, adding his identity was being ascertained.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of the gun-battle, he said.