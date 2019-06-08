Home Nation

Jaish terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag

The brief exchange of firing took place between terrorists and the security forces.

Published: 08th June 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Indian_Army

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

ANANTNAG: A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Verinag area of the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of terrorists there, the official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on the security forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, one JeM terrorist was killed, the official said, adding his identity was being ascertained.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of the gun-battle, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anantnag encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp