PM Modi to chair first meeting of council of ministers on June 12

Published: 08th June 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Modi_Cabinet_2019

PM Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Sadananda Gowda during the first cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister s Office in South Block on 31 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The first meeting of the new council of ministers will be held on June 12, sources said Friday.

All the 57 Union Ministers have been invited to the meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the sources, the meeting is likely to deliberate on the action plan of the government for the next five years.

Modi is expected to brief the ministers on the matter, they said.

On the same day, a meeting of the Union Cabinet will also be held, they said.

The meeting of the council of ministers was a regular feature in the previous government, where the prime minister used to brief the ministers about the government's various welfare schemes and how to make people aware about them.

In its first cabinet, the Modi government had approved the extension of PM-KISAN scheme to cover all farmers.

Under the scheme, a farmer household gets income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments.

