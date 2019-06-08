Modi in Kerala: PM offers prayers at Guruvayur's Sree Krishna temple

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the famous Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayur, with Thulabharam of lotus flowers.

In his second visit to the temple which devotees consider the Vaikunta of Lord Vishnu in Earth (Bhooloka Vaikuntam), Modi offered ghee to Lord Krishna which will be used for lighting lamps inside the sanctum sanctorum.

All the poojas for Lord Krishna on the day have also been dedicated by the PM who has the Malayalam star 'Aneezham'.

The Guruvayur Temple is divine and magnificent. Prayed at this iconic Temple for the progress and prosperity of India. pic.twitter.com/sB5I4GEYZA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 8 June 2019

Modi landed in Sree Krishna College ground at around 10 am and proceeded to Sreevalsam guest house before having darshan at the temple.

He was accompanied by Kerala Governor Justice P. Sadashivam, V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Guruvayur Chairman KB Mohandas.