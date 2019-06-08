Home Nation

Modi in Kerala: PM offers prayers at Guruvayur's Sree Krishna temple

All the poojas for Lord Krishna on the day have also been dedicated by the PM who has the Malayalam star 'Aneezham'.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, State Devasom Minister Kadakampally Surendran along with other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, arrives to offer his prayers at Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur of Thrissur district on June 8, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the famous Sree Krishna temple at Guruvayur, with Thulabharam of lotus flowers.

In his second visit to the temple which devotees consider the Vaikunta of Lord Vishnu in Earth (Bhooloka Vaikuntam), Modi offered ghee to Lord Krishna which will be used for lighting lamps inside the sanctum sanctorum.

All the poojas for Lord Krishna on the day have also been dedicated by the PM who has the Malayalam star 'Aneezham'.

Modi landed in Sree Krishna College ground at around 10 am and proceeded to Sreevalsam guest house before having darshan at the temple.

He was accompanied by Kerala Governor Justice P. Sadashivam, V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Guruvayur Chairman  KB Mohandas.

