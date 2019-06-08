Two minor boys rape 12-year-old girl in Jharkhand

Home Nation

According to the FIR filed by the father of the girl, the two boys aged 14-year and 16-year allegedly raped his daughter at Chhokta Rabanda village on Thursday.

Child Abuse

By PTI

RANCHI: Two minor boys allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said Friday.

According to the FIR filed by the father of the girl, the two boys aged 14-year and 16-year allegedly raped his daughter at Chhokta Rabanda village on Thursday, the police said here.

A case has been filed against the two accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and and various sections of the IPC, the police said, adding that both the boys have been arrested.

