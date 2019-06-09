Home Nation

12 deer found dead in Chhattisgarh forest, water poisoning suspected

Officials said the area where the incident happened has been cordoned off to find out if more animals have fallen ill after consuming water from the mine.

Published: 09th June 2019 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Deer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

DHAMTARI: Twelve deer were found dead near a water body in Chhattigsarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday, a forest official said.

The incident happened at Mohlai village in Keregaon forest range, around 100 kilometres from state capital Raipur, and it is suspected that the animals died due to water poisoning, said Amitabh Vajpayee, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Dhamtari.

Local residents alerted authorities about carcasses of 12 deer lying near a mine filled with water after rainfall in the area recently, he said.

He said the water might have been poisoned by some people and autopsy being conducted on the carcasses would provide more details on the cause of death.

According to police and forest officials, the murum mine is operated by a contractor of Mohlai village.

Officials said the area where the incident happened has been cordoned off to find out if more animals have fallen ill after consuming water from the mine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
deer Chhattigarh mining

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp